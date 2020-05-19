Harsha Bhogle Sees Future Commentator in Ravi Ashwin, Says Enjoyed Spinner’s Interaction With Sanjay Manjrekar

File pictures of Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Ashwin (Photo Credits: Getty Image)

Cricket expert and commentator Harsha Bhogle believes Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will make a good commentator if he takes up the job post retirement. Ashwin interacted with former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar during Instagram live show- Reminiscence with Ash’ and the duo talked about various topics. Like every cricket fan, Harsha too followed the interaction and then felt Ashwin will become a good commentator, just like he had predicted for Ravi Shastri and Manjrekar back in early 90s. Sanjay Manjrekar Believes Indian Team During 1990s Was Too Much Dependent on Sachin Tendulkar.

"Really enjoyed this interaction between @ashwinravi99 and @sanjaymanjrekar. Ashwin is curious and Sanjay approaches such issues with honesty and candour. In 1991, I had predicted that Sanjay and Ravi would make very good commentators. I am now saying that about Ashwin,” tweeted Harsha.

Harsha Bhogle's Prediction

Really enjoyed this interaction between @ashwinravi99 and @sanjaymanjrekar. Ashwin is curious and Sanjay approaches such issues with honesty and candour. In 1991, I had predicted that Sanjay and Ravi would make very good commentators. I am now saying that about Ashwin — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 18, 2020

Ashwin has a good command over English language and also he is an astute thinker of the game. The spinner often provides his insights in the post-match presentations and that very much shows how in future he can turn to commentator’s job.

Meanwhile, Manjrekar during the interaction opened up about his commentary as well for which he has faced criticism in he past. “I work really hard at what I do... I do virtually everything there is to do as a broadcaster. But then I say certain things which make news [laughs] some players get upset, they react and that becomes the Sanjay Manjrekar story.

“So the broadcaster and commentator is left behind and what comes out more is this guy. And the fans who adore certain cricketers who I have not complimented or been slightly critical about, then that fan club is angry. It’s not so much about me because no one has met me,” Manjrekar said.