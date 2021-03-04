Fans were left wondering who Mayank Agarwal had replaced on the field after he was spotted celebrating Mohammed Siraj’s wicket on day 1 of the India vs England fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Agarwal is not part of the India playing XI for the 4th Test but was on the field when Siraj dismissed Joe Root. Siraj and Agarwal then celebrated the wicket in Siraj’s trademark style. Netizens were delighted to see Siraj take a wicket and bring out his special celebration. But were confused about how Agarwal is always present on the field every time Siraj takes a wicket. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Live Score Updates.

“How is Mayank Agarwal always on the field when Mohammed Siraj takes a wicket?” a fan asked on Twitter. Soon Netizens shared memes and jokes and reacted to how Agarwal appears out of nowhere every time Siraj picks a wicket. Another fan asked if this was a ‘coincidence’. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter. Virat Kohli Argues With Ben Stokes, Indian Captain Takes Stand for Mohammed Siraj After England All-Rounder’s Heated Conversation With the Pacer (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj-Mayank Agarwal Bring Out Special Celebration

Siraj-Mayank celebration everytime Siraj takes a wicket is ❤ #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3tXxfqNVgx — Cricketbolo (@cricketbolo) March 4, 2021

How is Mayank Agarwal Always on the Field When Siraj Takes a Wicket

How is Mayank Agarwal always on the field when Mohammed Siraj takes a wicket? — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) March 4, 2021

Coincidence?

Don't know why but everytime Siraj takes a wicket I see Mayank on the field for a special celebration even if he is not in the playing XI. Coincidence 👀#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3MPF2EnsOJ — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) March 4, 2021

When Mohammed Siraj Takes a Wicket, Mayang Agarwal Be Like

#IndvsEng Mohammad Siraj takes a wicket. Mayank Agarwal : pic.twitter.com/ZPGAHO99DM — Aswin AR (@AswinAR19) March 4, 2021

Mayank Agarwal Knows When To Appear Like Jaya Bachchan From K3G?

I sometimes feel that Mayank Agarwal sees it coming like Jaya Bachchan in K3G — HARSH SINGHANIA (@HARSH141194) March 4, 2021

Mayank Agarwal As Soon As Siraj Picks a Wicket

Mayank as soon as Siraj takes a wicket for the winning celebration.#4thTest #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/UkAjx0wWnx — Rohit 🤙🏻💥 (@sarcasterrk) March 4, 2021

How is This Possible?

How come Mayank and Siraj are always celebrating the wicket together? — Loosu Paapa♀️ (@CertainSoul) March 4, 2021

Siraj Takes a Wicket, Mayank Agarwal Running to Celebrate

Siraj takes wicket. Mayank Agarwal to celebrate: pic.twitter.com/mKtXz4r3i5 — yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) March 4, 2021

Siraj has so far picked two wickets in the match. He started the day by dismissing England skipper Joe Root in the first delivery of his fourth over and also then got rid of the well-settled Jonny Bairstow post-lunch to dent England’s hopes of making a big first-innings score. Root failed to read a ball nipping back at him and was caught at the crease. He was out trapped right in front of the wicket. Bairstow similarly was out to a delivery angling back at him.

