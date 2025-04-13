The Indian Premier League, aged only 18 years, from its inaugural season in 2008, has now reached a valuation of billions of Dollars. The richest conglomerates from all over the world do not shy away from spending thousands of crores in INR to just buy a franchise in IPL. The cash-rich Indian Premier League is the biggest and the costliest cricket league in the entire world. But, how do people recover the billions they spend to run an IPL team? Well, majorly it is the money from the broadcasting rights and sponsorships they get. Why Are Bats Being Checked by Umpires in Indian Premier League? Here’s All You Need To Know About IPL Rule.

While many brands pay a hefty sum to sponsor a part of the entire league, some brands tend to target the IPL teams to advertise. Although, there are also a few who do both. The money brands paid to sponsor IPL and the IPL teams have increased from the first season to somewhere between 2X and 4X. Also with the growing market of the IPL all over the world, and for both the tournament and teams, the number of brands willing to show their name have also increased.

IPL Teams with the Most Ads on Their Jersey

Teams Number of Sponsors Sponsoring Companies Chennai Super Kings 8 Etihad Airways, Gulf, Astral Pipes, FedEx, Rayzon Solar, British Empire, Baashyaam, Vision 11 Mumbai Indians 8 Lauritz Knudsen, IDFC First Bank, Astral Pipes, Skechers, DHL, Jio, BP, Ebix Cash Kolkata Knight Riders 7 Dream 11, RR Kabel, Jio, Joy, BKT, Vikram Solar, Manipal Hospitals Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 Dream 11, Kent Mineral RO, Jio, All Seasons, Lubi, BKT, Avon Cycles, Wrogn Rajasthan Royals 6 Luminous, Neom, Red Bull, Jio, BKT, Goel TMT Gujarat Titans 8 Dream 11, Torrent Group, Astral Pipes, Simpolo, Jio, BKT, Rayzon Solar, Livpure Lucknow Super Giants 8 Dream 11, Greenply, INA Solar, Royal Green, Jio, BKT, Too Yum, Portronics Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 Qatar Airways, Birla Estates, Puma, Jio, KEI, Confirmtkt, Ebix Cash, Nothing Delhi Capitals 8 Hero Fincorp, All Seasons, GMR, Jio, Puma, DP World, Motorola, Encalm Punjab Kings 7 Dream 11, Kent Mineral RO, Jio, All Seasons, BKT

The cash-rich Indian Premier League teams display an average of seven to eight brands while playing. While most sides have six brands on their jerseys, some have five. In the trousers too, the teams display brand two brand names mostly in IPL 2025, after a star-studded opening ceremony. IPL Winners List: A Look at Previous Champions of Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Captains Shoot Ahead of IPL 2025

Iconic location 😍 Iconic trophy 🏆 🔟 captains all in readiness 💪 🥁 Let #TATAIPL 2025 begin 🥁 pic.twitter.com/23Nry0ZSyk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 20, 2025

The IPL 2025 started off in a grand manner in the City of Joy, Kolkata, on March 22, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This season a total of 74 matches will be played across 13 venues, among 10 teams, with 70 games happening in the league phase.

