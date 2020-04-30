Harsha Bhogle and Other Cricket Fans Irked As Media House Includes Ajit Agarkar in List of ‘Worst Tailenders Ever’
Ajit Agarkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ajit Agarkar will certainly go down as one of the best pacers to have donned the Indian jersey and his record in international cricket speaks volumes of his prowess. Along with his ability to swing the ball both ways, however, the Mumbai-born cricketer was quite a handy batsman lower down the order. In fact, he also has a Test century in Lord’s and an ODI fifty off just 21 balls, fastest for Indian to date. With Agarkar being a batsman of such authority, many Indian cricket fans were irked when Fox Cricket included the former Indian cricketer in their list of ‘All-Time XI of Worst TailEnders Ever.’ Gautam Gambhir Slams Media For Only Highlighting MS Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup-Winning Six, Says ‘High Time You Hit Your Obsession For A SIX.’

In their intriguing playing XI, the Australian media house included players like Monty Panesar and Chris Martin who were sensational with the ball in hand but couldn’t contribute much with the willow. However, the addition of Ajit Agarkar in the list certainly didn’t go down well with the fans as they lashed out at the media house. They also put some the batting performances of the right-hander. In fact, India’s well-known commentator Harsha Bhogle was also surprised seeing Agarkar in the list. Have a look. David Warner Exasperated Over Aaron Finch’s Predicted Exclusion From Australia’s Playing XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Along with being a holder of 349 international wickets across formats, Agarkar scored 1,855 runs across formats. The star cricketer played his last international match in 2007 and finally bid adieu to all forms of cricket in 2013. Post-retirement, the right-arm pacer donned the commentators’ hat and has given his voices in many matches.