After bowling out England for just 147 before rain stopped play, Australia would aim to strengthen their control on this first Ashes 2021-22 Test. Day 2 has a start time of 5:30 am and would be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. The match can be live-streamed using the Sony Liv app.

See Tweet:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2021 05:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).