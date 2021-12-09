After bowling out England for just 147 before rain stopped play, Australia would aim to strengthen their control on this first Ashes 2021-22 Test. Day 2 has a start time of 5:30 am and would be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. The match can be live-streamed using the Sony Liv app.

See Tweet:

STUMPS🛎 Rain brings Day 1 to a premature end with 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 castled for 147, courtesy of Starc and Hazelwood's spells and @patcummins30 5 wickets haul. Watch #Ashes , #RivalsForever 🏏 🗓 Day 2, Tom 5 am 📺 Across Sony Sports Network#AshesOnSonySports #SirfSonyPeDikhega #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/v6P6ft8CFl — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) December 8, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2021 05:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).