After Australia posted a heavy total of 473 runs, England lost a couple of wickets. The visitors lost their openers quite early. Haseen Hameed and Rory Joseph Burn made their way to the pavilion after scoring 6 and 4 runs respectively. At stumps, the scoreboard read 17/2 and England trailing by 456 runs. As of now, Dawid Malan and Joe Root are batting for the English team. It would be great to see how day 3 pans out to be for both teams. The game will begin at 09.30 am IST. Now, we shall have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

Live Streaming Details:

Stumps 🛎️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 17/2 (trail by 456) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿were rocked early as the openers were sent back in quick time. They're in deep trouble at the end of Day 2, trailing by 456. Watch #Ashes, #RivalsForever 🏏 🗓 LIVE TOMO 9 AM 📺 Across Sony Sports Network #SirfSonyPeDikhega #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/Xp1uGiAWIm — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) December 17, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2021 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).