Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will face each other in match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 17, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams have had a contrasting season as the Shreyas Iyer-led side are near the top of the table while MS Dhoni’s team are lingering near the bottom. Meanwhile, fans searching on how to watch DC vs CSK IPL 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. DC vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 34 Preview: Chennai Super Kings Eye Another All-Round Show Against Dominant Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals bounced back from the defeat against Mumbai Indians with a win over Rajasthan Royals in an exhilarating clash. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings won their previous game in IPL 2020 and would be hoping to build on that. The first meeting between the two teams this season was a one-sided affair as Shreyas Iyer’s team came out on top as winners by a margin of 44 runs. Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. This is the 34th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 17, 2020 (Saturday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the DC vs CSK IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the DC vs CSK game for its online fans in India

