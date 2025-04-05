Chennai Super Kings legendary wicket-keeper batsman and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an absolute leader and guide to CSK becoming the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League left his role as a captain officially, paving the way for the young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad to take the charge. But now, with Gaikwad's availability in doubt for the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match, MS Dhoni, the 'Thala' of CSK might take charge as the captain yet again. Ruturaj Gaikwad might not have recovered fully from the elbow injury he suffered against Rajasthan Royals. ‘MS Dhoni Can’t Bat Ten Overs Running Full Stick’ CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Opens Up on Ex-Captain’s Batting Position in IPL 2025.

The 43-year-old MS Dhoni has been a constant for the Chennai Super Kings since their inauguration year of 2008. He represented the Chennai-based franchise every season, except for two in the middle, as CSK was banned, and he had to play for Rising Pune Supergiant. Dhoni has captained both the franchises he has played for to date. The former India national cricket team captain who guided the nation to three ICC trophies has probably been the best captain in IPL, winning five titles with CSK, and reaching the 10 IPL finals. MS Dhoni Should Bat Higher Up the Order for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025; Here Are Three Reasons Why.

MS Dhoni Record As Captain in IPL:

Category Stat Team(s) Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) Total Matches as Captain 226 Wins 133 Losses 91 Ties (Won in Super Over) 0 (0) No Results 2 Win Percentage 58.84% Titles Won 5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) Most Matches as Captain Yes, holds the record Playoff Appearances 12 times Finals Reached 10 times

MS Dhoni is the player with the record of captaining in most matches in the IPL. To date, the player has been a skipper in 226 matches, winning a massive 133 games, and losing 91. He has reached the most number of IPL finals and is definitely the most successful captain. MS Dhoni Back as CSK Captain! Star Wicketkeeper-Batter To Lead Chennai Super Kings Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 if Ruturaj Gaikwad Doesn't Recover from Elbow Injury.

Dhoni has not been in good form with the bat in IPL 2025, coming way down the order. Chennai Super Kings also had a below-average start, winning just the first match, and losing the next two back-to-back. The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium will be important for them to rise higher up in the points table.

