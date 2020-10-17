So the second game of the Super Saturday offers us yet another classy encounter with Delhi Capitals locking horns with the Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The two teams met each other in the first leg of the Dream11 IPL 2020 where Shreyas Iyer’s team walked away with a massive 44 run win. For Delhi Capitals, things look quite rosy as they are placed on number two of the points table with 12 points. Whereas, Chennai Super Kings will have to win all the games from here to keep up their chances for the play-offs. They are placed on number six of the IPL 2020 points table. Now let’s check out the weather and the pitch report for the match on October 16, 2020. DC vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 34 Preview: Chennai Super Kings Eye Another All-Round Show Against Dominant Delhi Capitals.

So the weather would be around 31 degrees Celcius at the start of the match. By 7.00 pm local time, the temperature would drop down by a degree and as the match proceeds the mercury will keep dropping by a degree or so. By 10 pm local time when we would almost have the results of the match, the weather will be around 27 degrees Celcius. Zero precipitation which means the Rain Gods would obviously stay away from the fixture. So a relatively cooler temperature would be awaiting both teams as they would battle their wits against each other. Now, here's a snapshot of the weather below:

DC vs CSK weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Association is a little slow and as seen in the previous encounters, the spinners will be controlling the match. Both sides have quality spinners in their team and thus the battle between the two teams would be quite an intriguing one.

