Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings are slated to go up against Delhi Capitals in what promises to be a fascinating encounter in the IPL 2025. You can check the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here. Both teams have had very different campaigns so far in IPL 2025. Delhi Capitals have looked like the team to beat as they have registered two wins in two games and have a lot of momentum heading into this contest. Axar Patel has done a good job as captain of the Delhi Capitals franchise and they will look to continue doing the good work when they lock horns with Chennai Super Kings, who are in need of a victory. Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch CSK vs DC Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard

The five-time champions started their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note, beating Mumbai Indians at home but they have suffered two defeats since then and find themselves languishing in the eighth spot on the IPL 2025 points table. These are still early days in IPL 2025 but CSK will know that they cannot afford to lose many games at this stage which might increase the pressure that's on them later on when the race to make the playoffs heats up. Chennai Super Kings might be without their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for this match after he suffered an elbow injury against Rajasthan Royals and MS Dhoni is likely to step in as skipper in that case. CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals.

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Deepak Hooda

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari