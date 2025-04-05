OUT! Ravindra Jadeja has provided CSK with the breakthrough, dismissing Abishek Porel. The left-hander tried to play a cheeky shot but picked out short third man. Delhi Capitals lose their in-form batter and will now need another partnership. Abishek Porel c Matheesha Pathirana b Ravindra Jadeja 33(20)
Delhi Capitals have had a confident start to this innings, scoring 51 runs in six overs. Abishek Porel and KL Rahul's partnership has looked good for Delhi Capitals and these two will aim at continuing and making it big.
Abishek Porel and KL Rahul have given Delhi Capitals a steady start with 32 runs coming off four overs. Chennai Super Kings will ideally want another wicket here to break this partnership which has looked good so far.
Abishek Porel has taken the attack to Mukesh Choudhary, scoring 19 runs off the second over. Delhi Capitals are not letting the wicket of Jake Fraser-McGurk create much of an impact here.
OUT! Khaleel Ahmed has struck in the very first over, dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk! The right-hander could not score any run off the first four balls, went after the fifth and found the fielder in the deep. CSK have a good start. Jake Fraser-McGurk c Ashwin b Khaleel Ahmed 0(5)
The action is set to start in seconds! Delhi Capitals have KL Rahul and Jake Fraser-McGurk as the openers while Khaleel Ahmed has opened the bowling for CSK.
DC's Playing XI vs CSK: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis
CSK Playing XI vs DC: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha PathiranaImpact Subs: Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has won the toss and his side will bat first against Chennai Super Kings.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the CSK sv DC IPL 2025 match. Both teams have had contrasting results in their last matches in the IPL. Who will walk out of Chepauk with two points today? Stay tuned to find out. The toss is coming up shortly!
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings are slated to go up against Delhi Capitals in what promises to be a fascinating encounter in the IPL 2025. You can check the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here. Both teams have had very different campaigns so far in IPL 2025. Delhi Capitals have looked like the team to beat as they have registered two wins in two games and have a lot of momentum heading into this contest. Axar Patel has done a good job as captain of the Delhi Capitals franchise and they will look to continue doing the good work when they lock horns with Chennai Super Kings, who are in need of a victory. Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch CSK vs DC Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard
The five-time champions started their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note, beating Mumbai Indians at home but they have suffered two defeats since then and find themselves languishing in the eighth spot on the IPL 2025 points table. These are still early days in IPL 2025 but CSK will know that they cannot afford to lose many games at this stage which might increase the pressure that's on them later on when the race to make the playoffs heats up. Chennai Super Kings might be without their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for this match after he suffered an elbow injury against Rajasthan Royals and MS Dhoni is likely to step in as skipper in that case. CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals.
CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Deepak Hooda
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari