The Kings XI Punjab is all set to take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The 18th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2020 would be between the teams at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table. Chennai Super Kings is placed on number eight of the points table with a couple of points. Whereas Kings XI Punjab is on seven with the same number of points. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game and also the telecast details. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

The Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings have not had a great IPL 2020 season. Both the teams have won only a game in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and thus are at the bottom of the table. The weather is obviously going to be hot but the pitch will be as confusing. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal could walk away with the limelight in KXIP. Whereas Sam Curran could be promoted at the top and Imran Tahir could make way into the playing XI. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match will be the opening clash of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 4, 2020 (Sunday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can follow the KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KXIP vs CSK game for its online fans in India.

