Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 36. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 18, 2020. Mumbai Indians is led by Rohit Sharma and it is currently at the second position in the point table with 12 points. On the other hand, KXIP under the captaincy of KL Rahul is at the bottom with four points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 live streaming online in India along with live telecast and score updates on TV. MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game by chasing down the target of 149 runs in 16.5 overs. Quinton de Kock played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs from 48 balls in that game. Kings XI Punjab hopes to get back the momentum as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game by chasing down the target of 172 runs. Chris Gayle played his first game of IPL 2020 in that match and scored a half-century. MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Gayle and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is the 36th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 18, 2020 (Sunday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the MI vs KXIP game for its online fans in India.

