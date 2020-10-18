Two teams at opposite ends of the IPL 2020 points table and with contrasting fortunes face each other in match 36 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 18 (Sunday). Rohit Sharma’s side are behind top-placed Delhi Capitals (12) in the points table with 10 points from eight games but have a game in hand and can once again reclaim the top spot by completing a double over Kings XI Punjab. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 match should scroll down for all information, including live-action on Hotstar. MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020 36th Match Preview: Mumbai Indians Eye to Seal Playoff Berth in Game Against Deflated Kings XI Punjab.

Mumbai Indians are on a five-match winning streak, which started with a 48-run win over KXIP on day 1 of this month and Kings XI Punjab will hope they can end that run with a win. Punjab huff-puffed to a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last match and they will want to carry on that run. Punjab are placed at the bottom of the team standings with only two wins from eight matches. A victory over the defending champions can take them as high as the sixth position above CSK and Rajasthan Royals. MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Gayle and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

