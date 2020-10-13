Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 29. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13, 2020. Both teams will enter this game with a defeat. CSK is led by MS Dhoni, while SRH plays under the captaincy of David Warner. Chennai is the 7th position with four points, while Hyderabad is at the 5th spot with 6 points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 live streaming online in India along with free live telecast and match score updates on TV. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Odds: Free Bet Odds and Tips, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 29.

SRH and CSK will be meeting the second time in IPL 2020. In their previous clash in the ongoing season, Hyderabad defeated Chennai by 7 runs. Chennai in their previous game got defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore by 37 runs, while SRH was unable to defend the target of 159 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Chennai leads Hyderabad by 9-4 in head to head records in IPL. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 29th Match Preview: MS Dhoni’s Struggling Chennai Super Kings Face Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is the 29th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 13, 2020 (Tuesday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). SRH vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 29.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the SRH vs CSK game for its online fans in India.

