Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go head-to-head in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match number 29. This will be the second encounter of the series between these two teams. In the earlier meetings, Sunrisers defeated Super Kings by seven runs. Meanwhile, take a look at seven things you need to know about the SRH vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

SRH vs CSK Head-to-Head

In 13 games played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the former has won nine matches while the latter has emerged victorious in just four matches.

SRH vs CSK Key Players

Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni will have to bail out Super Kings and all eyes will be on them. In SRH camp, David Warner and Rashid Khan will be the ones to watch out for.

SRH vs CSK Mini-Battles

Jonny Bairstow vs Sam Curran and Ambati Rayudu vs Rashid Khan are some of the key battles we could witness during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2020.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 29 Venue

Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host match 29 of IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

SRH vs CSK Match Timings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2020 will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 pm local time. Toss is scheduled to take place at 07:00 pm.

SRH vs CSK Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Live telecast of SRH vs CSK match will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can also catch the live action of SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 match on Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live streaming the match online.

SRH vs CSK Likely Playing XI

CSK Probable Playing 11: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (C)(WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

