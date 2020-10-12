Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 29. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13, 2020. Both CSK and SRH lost their previous matches in IPL season 13. CSK led by MS Dhoni lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while SRH under the captaincy of David Warner lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR). Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 bet odds, tips, predictions and favourites amongst Hyderabad and Chennai. SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 29.

SRH in their previous game against RR posted a target of 159 runs which Rajasthan chased down with 5 wickets in hand and a ball to spare. CSK was unsuccessful in chasing the total of 169/4 posted by RCB as they managed to score only 132/8 thereby losing the match by 37 runs. SRH is at the 5th position in the point table while CSK is at the 7th spot. Both teams will be meeting second time in IPL 2020, in their previous encounter, SRH defeated CSK by 7 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

SRH vs CSK Betting Odds and Betting Tips

In spite of CSK's poor performance in recent games, bookmakers feel chances of Chennai's victory is more. Bet365 has placed 2.00 bet odds for SRH while for CSK it is 1.80.

If we speak of the head to head record of SRH vs CSK in IPL, then Chennai leads by 9-5. Also, these two teams have met each other in the final of IPL 2018 in which men in yellow were winners. CSK might not be doing well with bat and bowl, however, they have fine players like Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja to name a few who can pick the game away from the opposition at any given time. Considering the history between these two teams we can choose CSK as favourites for the upcoming SRH vs CSK, Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting)

