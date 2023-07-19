Andre Russell, one of the most explosive all-rounders in T20 cricket, has said that he would like to make a return to the West Indies team and prepare hard, especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2024. Russell has made a name for himself by competing in several T20 leagues all across the world and his ability to clear the boundaries with ease and also pick up crucial wickets is known to all. Russell is currently competing in the inaugural Major League Soccer in the USA for Los Angeles Knight Riders. Besides, he also regularly features in the IPL and ILT20 for the Knight Riders franchise. Biggest Six in MLC 2023: Andre Russell Sends Haris Rauf’s Delivery Flying for 108-Metre Maximum During San Francisco Unicorns vs LA Knight Riders Match (Watch Video).

The 35-year-old has not played for West Indies since the two-time winners lost to eventual champions Australia in the T20 World Cup in 2021, which was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was also not part of the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers, with the two-time champions eventually failing to qualify for the main tournament. Russell, as quoted by Jamaica Observer, said, "I am available. I want to be a part of the next World Cup, so that would be something special to me if they can add me to the squad.” He further stated that he is ready to sacrifice playing franchise cricket to get back into the West Indies team. "I am willing to play a couple of series to make myself available. I am not just going to turn up and say I want to play at the World Cup from nothing at all. I know how everything works; I know I have to sacrifice a couple of leagues in order to play for West Indies. I am willing to do that and try to give them the best chance in the World Cup, and whatever I can contribute in whatever area, I am willing to do it.”

West Indies cricket is probably at its lowest in history at the moment. After being eliminated in the T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers, West Indies, for the very first time in history, have failed to qualify for the ICC World Cup, which is set to be played in India. The two-time champions suffered losses to Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Scotland, which ended their campaign in the qualifier tournament. Days ago, they were humbled by an innings and 141 runs by India in a first match of a two-game Test series. Russell further went on to add that and also expressed his eagerness to compete in the limited-overs series against India and that he has had a conversation with West Indies’ new white-ball head coach Daren Sammy. “There is an India series coming up that I would want to be a part of but no one has said anything to me and I am just minding my own business. I am just doing what I am doing — still training hard,” he said. Andre Russell Smashes Fifty off 29 Balls During Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders MLC 2023 Match.

Explaining why Sammy might not have been able to contact him after their initial interaction, Russell added, "I have been trying to let these guys know I'm still willing to put my body on the line for West Indies cricket, but no one has really come to me and said anything to me upfront. "We [Sammy and I] spoke earlier when he just got the job and he said that he wants to know what I am up to and what I am available for, [but] then everything stopped. I haven't heard from him after that. Obviously, he was busy with the [50-over] squad at the [recent] World Cup qualifiers [in Zimbabwe] so I am not going to jump to anything.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2023 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).