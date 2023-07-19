Andre Russell hit the biggest six of the Major League Cricket 2023 so far when he smashed Haris Rauf for a 108-metre hit during the San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders match. The big-hitting all-rounder cleared his front leg and gave it a mighty swing and the connection he made sent the ball flying on the leg-side, flying into the night sky in the 19th over of the second innings. He scored 42 runs off 26 balls but was unable to take his team over the line. Faf Du Plessis Grabs a Stunner During MLC 2023 Match Between TSK and MINY (Watch Video).

Watch Andre Russell's Massive Six Here

ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHT METERS!💪 Andre Russell with a SHOT TO THE MOON!🌕 pic.twitter.com/WHYt9HGD1M — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 19, 2023

