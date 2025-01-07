Dubai, Jan 7: Pakistan have been fined 25 per cent of their match fee and penalised five ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town. "Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday. Pakistan Gets Penalised Five World Test Championship Points For Slow Over Rate During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25, Players Fined 25% of Match Fee As Per Statement From ICC.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Consequently, five World Test Championship points have been deducted from Pakistan’s points total. Pakistan captain Shan Masood pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menon, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Stephen Harris levelled the charge.

Pakistan lost the match by 10 wickets after South Africa enforced the follow-on on the visiting side and bundled them for 478 in their second innings. The Proteas successfully chased a 58-run target without losing a wicket on Monday. SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024–25: South Africa Records 7th Consecutive Test Victory After Beating Pakistan by 10 Wickets in Cape Town

South Africa sealed the two-match series 2-0 after previously defeating Pakistan by two-wicket in the opening Test to book a maiden World Test Championship (WTC) final berth.

Temba Bavuma-led side will face Australia in the WTC summit clash at Lord's from June 11. Pat Cummins-led Australia are the defending champions of the tournament, having defeated India by 209 runs in the 2023 final at The Oval.

