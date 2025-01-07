Pakistan have been fined 25 per cent of their match fee and penalised five ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town. According to the statement released by ICC, Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024–25: South Africa Records 7th Consecutive Test Victory After Beating Pakistan by 10 Wickets in Cape Town.

Pakistan Gets Penalised Five World Test Championship Points For Slow Over Rate

