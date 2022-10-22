After suffering defeat at the 2022 Asia Cup, team India will be focusing on the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is going to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13, 2022. All hopes rest upon the shoulders of skipper Rohit Sharma to bring the ICC title back to the nation in their travels to Australia.ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'It's a Challenge to Not Win an ICC Trophy for 9 Long Years, This Tournament Gives Us The Chance to Change it', Says Rohit Sharma

Team India will be bringing their best to the 2022 T20 World Cup. The selectors have formed a team with the most powerful pacers, spinners, batters, and all-rounders. Including the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishab Pant, and many more. Among these amazing athletes, some will be entering the competition on the wrong side of their 30s and will probably be seeing their last T20 World Cup.

The players who are most likely to be playing their last T20 World Cup for India are-

Ravichandran Ashwin

The master of the white ball has been given a green light for the 2022 World Cup due to his amazing performance in the Indian Premier League. However, Ashwin being in his mid-thirties won't be possible for him to participate in the next World Cup. witch players like Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, etc. waiting in the wings it is time for Ashwin to say goodbye to India’s T20 team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

For the 32-year-old pacer with his health in question, the selectors have to think twice before giving him the pass. His recent injuries were the main problem for his inconsistency, which kept him out of the team for a long period. As Mohammad Shami who was replaced by the younger talent, Bhuvneshwar might also meet the same fate in a couple of years.

Dinesh Karthik

The oldest member of India’s 2022 World Cup squad Dinesh Karthik, will most probably play his last T20 World Cup for India. He is still considered one of the best finishers on the Indian team, always calm and collected even stepping into a tense situation. The 37-year-old made his way into the 2022 World Cup squad but is not likely to be this fortunate next time when the opportunity arrives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2022 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).