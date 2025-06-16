Mumbai, June 16: South Africa won its first ICC title since 1998, breaking the 28-year-long jinx. A five-wicket triumph in the World Test Championship final against Australia triggered several records to be toppled at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's. With the win, South Africa has etched its name in history after ending its ICC trophy drought, which lasted for 9,722 days. A 282-run target was the ask from the Proteas to chase down and end their decades-long title hunt. Aiden Markram didn't put a foot wrong and cleared South Africa's route that led to the WTC mace with a swashbuckling 136(207). After SA's win, here is a look at the records broken during the WTC final. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Records Galore at Lord’s After South Africa Cricket Team Lifts Maiden World Test Championship Title.

Flawless Captain Record

SA skipper Temba Bavuma. (Photo-X/@ICC)

Temba Bavuma maintained his flawless record as South Africa's Test captain, winning nine and securing a draw once.

Fifth-Highest Chase in Test Cricket for the Proteas

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma (Photo credit: X @cricketcomau)

The Temba Bavuma-led troops gunned down the 282-run target against the Baggy Greens, pulling off their fifth-highest chase in Test cricket, with four of those five wins being against Australia. Notably, it is also the second-highest chase at Lord's.

Extending the Winning Streak to Eight

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. (Photo credits: X/@ICC)

South Africa extended its winning streak to eight with another success story, which began against the West Indies last August. This is the second-highest win streak for the Proteas in the format, behind nine successive wins, which they achieved back in 2002-03.

The Highest Win Streak in the World Test Championship History

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma in action (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The eight-match win streak is the highest in the World Test Championship history, bettering India and New Zealand, who won seven consecutive fixtures each during the inaugural cycle.

Aiden Markram's Prowess

Aiden Markram (Photo credit: X @ICC)

Markram's 136 marked his third ton in the fourth innings, and only former captain Graeme Smith (4) had more for the Proteas in the fourth innings.