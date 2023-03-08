Rohit Sharma and Co. will have a huge task at hand when they meet Australia (AUS) in the fourth and final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, scheduled to start from March 9 till March 13 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The starting time of the final test match will be 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 09:00 AM IST. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Flip Coin for Toss, Reportedly to Do Commentary As Well.

Following consecutive defeats, Australia made a promising comeback in the third Test match, winning by nine wickets. A victory in third Test not only saved the visitors from losing the ongoing test series, but also confirmed their spot in the final of the second edition of World Test Championship (WTC) 2023, scheduled in June later this year at the Oval. Australian spinners, Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, spun a web to dismiss Indian batters for meagre 109 total in the first innings of the third test match. Indian spin maestros - Ravindra Jadeja and Ravinchandran Ashwin also made the job difficult for Australian batters in their first innings after bowling them out for 197 runs. However, the difference for two sides remained Usman Khwaja's half century which helped Australia to take an 88 run lead.

Indian batters were troubled once again in the second innings by spin attack of Nathan Lyon who single-handedly took eight wickets. India managed to register only 163 runs on the board as Australia needed just 76 runs to win the third test match. Except for Chetaswar Pujara, no other batter could score a half century. For Australia,Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, chased down the total in 18.5 overs to guide the team to a crucial victory. With fourth and final test match lined-up in Ahmedabad, India will have the last chance to make their consecutive entry into the Final of WTC 2023 possible. Rohit Sharma Terms Ravi Shastri's Comment of Team India Being Overconfident After Winning First Two Tests As 'Rubbish' Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test in Ahmedabad.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in T20I

The two teams have fought in 105 Tests against each-other. Australia dominates with 44 wins, whereas, India could emerge victorious 32 times. While 28 matches between the two sides ended on draw, only one match concluded on tie.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Key Players

Key Players Nathan Lyon (AUS) Usman Khwaja (AUS) Matthew Kuhnemann (AUS) Ravindra Jadeja (IND) Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Mini Battles

Virat Kohli vs Matthew Kuhnemann and Usman Khwaja against Ravindra Jadeja will be two key battles to look forward to.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs AUS fourth Test will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium starting from March 9 to 13. The match will commence at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 09:00 AM IST.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the India vs Australia Test series 2023. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Fourth Test 2023 in India. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of India vs Australia Test series 2023. Fans can tune into the Hotstar+Disney app or website (with premium subscription) to catch the live action of the India vs Australia fourth Test 2023.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Likely Playing XI:

IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

AUS Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Starc, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy

