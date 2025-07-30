IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Preview: The outcome of a draw in the fourth Test means India national cricket team can't win the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. But if the visitors manage to seal the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 in their favour, the Shubman Gill-led side can certainly end the series on a 2-2 level. The India vs England 5th Test 2025 will be played at the iconic Oval, and the Men in Blue can ill-afford to even draw this one in Whites. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in London.

The fourth Test match was an epic drama at Old Trafford. Team India managed a 358 in the first innings. In reply, hosts England national cricket team, replied with a huge 669. Coming to bat in the second innings, India managed to reach 425/4 and draw the Test match. The visitors were two down in the first over, with no runs scored. But then, the game flipped. KL Rahul slammed 90 runs, while Shubman Gill scored 103.

Team England bowlers looked helpless throughout Day 5, as Indian batters Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja stayed not out, scoring centuries, before eventually agreeing for a handshake to draw, something the English players were hoping for long. The draw surely states that India can't emerge victorious in the series, but it surely portrays the character this new Team India has to excel in Tests, the character of patience and courage. And of course, the quality of never giving up. India Playing XI for 5th Test vs England: Wasim Jaffer Picks IND’s 11 for The Oval Test, Includes Arshdeep Singh.

When is IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025?

The India national cricket team vs England national cricket team fifth Test 2025 will be played at The Oval in London, starting on Thursday, July 31. The IND vs ENG 5th Test is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs ENG H2H Record in Tests?

India and England have faced each other in 140 Test matches so far. Out of these 140 Tests, India have won 36 while England have secured 53 wins. A total of 51 matches have finished as draws. At The Oval, the Indian cricket team have played 15 Tests, won only two, lost six, and drawn seven. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Preview: Upbeat India Aim To Deliver Succour Punch in Series Finale Against England.

Who Are The IND vs ENG 5th Test Key Players?

Player Name Shubman Gill Joe Root Ravindra Jadeja Ben Stokes

England Squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

India Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2025 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).