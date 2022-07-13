After a dominant display in the opening game, India will be aiming to seal the series when they take on England in the second game. The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022 will be played at Lord's in London on July 14, 2022 (Thursday). So ahead of the clash, we bring you IND vs ENG head-to-head in ODIs along with the likely playing XI. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: All-Round India Clinch 10-Wicket Win To Take Series Lead.

India, who have been the dominant side on this tour, once again showed their quality by registering a 10-wicket win. Rohit Sharma's team will be hopeful of continuing this brilliant form. Meanwhile, England will once again be disappointed with their all-round display and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India and England have played each other in 104 ODI matches and it is the former that has a better head-to-head record. India have won 56 games compared to England 43 while two have been tied with three ending in no contest.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022 Key Players

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be the key players. England on the other hand would want the likes Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes to be in great form

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone vs Ravindra Jadeja will be some of the main battles to look forward to

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at Lord's in London on July 14, 2022 (Thursday). The clash is scheduled to begin at 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 05:00 pm.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast India vs England match live on Sony Sports channels. The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI match will be live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming online can watch the match live on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on SonyLiv will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer/Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

ENG Likely Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

