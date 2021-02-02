International cricket returns to India after the COVID-19 halt with the four-match Test series against England. The opening Test gets underway on February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Team India must be on cloud nine after their historic 2-1 Test series triumph on Australian soil. Moreover, several big names like regular skipper Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma are back in the national side. On the other hand, the Three Lions recently thrashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in the Test series, but India will possess a much more formidable challenge. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get live streaming, live telecast, and other IND vs ENG clash details. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-up for Series Opener in Chennai.

The series holds massive significance with the place in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finals at stakes. India, who are currently at the top of the points table, can consolidate the pinnacle position, confirming their berth in the summit clash. On the other hand, fourth-placed England need nothing less than a 3-0 win to stay in the race for finals. Hence, the visitors can’t afford to lose the Chennai clash. However, defeating a highly-enthralled Team India at their fortress would be a jolting task. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team. England Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs India: Probable England Cricket Team Line-up for Series Opener in Chennai.

India vs England 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just one of them. Rishabh Pant (IND) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

India vs England 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) and Joe Root (ENG) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

India vs England 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Ben Stokes (ENG) and Ravi Ashwin (IND) should ideally be selected as the two all-rounders for your IND vs ENG Dream11 team.

India vs England 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Dom Bess (ENG), Jofra Archer (ENG), Kuldeep Yadav (IND) and Jasprit Bumrah (IND) are the four bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021.

India vs England 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravi Ashwin (IND), Dom Bess (ENG), Jofra Archer (ENG), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas his teammate Ravi Ashwin (IND) can fill the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).