India would take on Namibia in their final game of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. It is indeed an untimely exit for Virat Kohli's side who were considered one of the favourites to win the title. The losses to Pakistan and New Zealand in India's first two fixtures dealt a body blow to the side and even after comprehensive performances against Afghanistan and Scotland, they have missed out on qualifying for the semifinals in this highly competitive competition. Thus, this clash against Namibia might be of the dead-rubber kind and yet, it holds a lot of significance as this is the last time Kohli would lead the Indian T20I side. IND vs NAM Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42

Ravi Shastri too would be heading into this game as his last in the capacity of head coach. He would be replaced by Rahul Dravid, who was appointed for this role, a few days ago. India are favourites based on form but Namibia too would aim to spring a surprise or two before ending their T20I World Cup 2021 campaign. Let us take a look at the suggestions for picking captain and vice-captain on your fantasy teams for this match. IND vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Namibia, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

IND vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: KL Rahul

The right-hander has come into his own in India's last two matches and has shown why he was considered one of the biggest hitters at the start of the competition. He along with Rohit Sharma, have provided India with great starts to their chase and hence, they could win so comfortably against Afghanistan and Scotland. Fresh off hitting an 18-ball 50, Rahul would be aiming to hit some more big shots against Namibia. India vs Namibia Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of IND vs NAM, Group 2 Super 12 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST

IND vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: David Wiese

Namibia's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign has been an exciting one despite having won just one game and the experience of David Wiese has been very crucial in this run. The all-rounder, who boasts of having played T20 cricket all around the world, has scored runs and also taken six wickets in four games so far. He would be a very important player for Namibia in this match.

IND vs NAM Likely Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck/Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo/Bernard Scholtz

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2021 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).