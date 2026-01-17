Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand reaches a critical conclusion on 18 January, as the two sides meet for the series decider at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. With the series currently level at 1-1, the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026 in Indore promises a high-stakes battle for the trophy. India secured a victory in the opening match in Vadodara, but the Black Caps bounced back strongly in Rajkot, chasing down 285 to keep their hopes of a maiden ODI series win on Indian soil alive. Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Offer Prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain Ahead of IND vz NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

The match is scheduled for a 1:30 PM IST start, with the toss taking place at 1:00 PM. Known as one of the most prolific batting venues in India, Indore is set to provide a classic "run-fest" for the fans.

Holkar Stadium: A batter’s paradise

The Holkar Cricket Stadium is renowned for its flat track and remarkably short boundaries, making it a nightmare for bowlers and a haven for stroke-makers. The pitch, prepared using black soil, historically offers a true and consistent bounce that allows batters to play through the line with confidence.

Chief curator Manohar Jamle has confirmed that the surface is designed to encourage high scoring, with an average first-innings score often exceeding the 320-run mark. While the new ball may offer some initial swing to pacers under the afternoon sun, the advantage is expected to shift rapidly to the batting side as the game progresses.

Indore Weather Forecast: Clear and Sunny Conditions For Cricket

Weather conditions in Indore are ideal for a full 50-over game. The day is expected to be clear and sunny with almost zero percent chance of rain throughout the match.

Daytime: Temperatures will hover around 28°C to 29°C, providing comfortable playing conditions under clear skies.

Evening: As the sun sets, the temperature is expected to drop to approximately 11°C to 13°C, bringing a significant winter chill to the stadium.

Humidity: Levels are predicted to remain around 45–52%, with light winds of 11 km/h expected. While rain will not be a concern, the primary weather-related challenge for the evening session will be dew. As temperatures drop rapidly after sunset, significant moisture is expected to settle on the outfield, making the ball difficult for bowlers and fielders to grip. India’s Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs New Zealand: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Indore. Indore Weather Forecast

Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026

Chief pitch curator Manohar Jamle has confirmed that the match strip is prepared using black soil, a material known for providing a consistent and true bounce. Unlike red soil pitches that can crumble or offer excessive turn as the game progresses, black soil tends to remain firm, allowing the ball to come onto the bat beautifully.

While pace bowlers may find a hint of lateral movement during the first 5–8 overs of the afternoon, the pitch is expected to flatten out almost immediately. Spinners may find some grip and turn during the middle overs (overs 15–40), but the lack of natural wear means they will have to rely on subtle variations in flight and pace rather than assistance from the track.

Perhaps the most daunting aspect for bowlers at Holkar Stadium is the ground size. It features some of the shortest boundaries in international cricket, significantly reducing the margin for error. Historically, this pitch has favoured the team batting first in terms of average scores.

