Pakistan register their first win of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 as they defeat India by five wickets. It was a sensational performance by Babar Azam's men led by Mohammad Rizwan as they got over the line and take a huge step toward the finals of the competition. India produced a brilliant display but were not able to get on the right side of the result. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Highlights.

After being asked to bat first, India were given a sensational start by their openers. However, Pakistan crawled back into the game but a sensational half-century by Virat Kohli saw the Men in Blue post a competitive score. In reply, Pakistan lost Babar Azam early but a sensational knock from Mohammad Rizwan and a late cameo from Asif Ali saw them over the line.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Stat Highlights

Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul stitched a 50-run partnership for the 14th time in T20Is

The duo have now stitched more 50-run partnerships than any pair in men’s T20Is

Virat Kohli scored his 32nd T20I half-century

This was Virat Kohli’s fourth fifty against Pakistan in T20Is

Mohammad Rizwan scored his 15th T20I fifty

Mohammad Nawaz (42) registered his highest individual score in T20Is

Both teams will now turn their attention toward their next matches in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4. India take on Sri Lanka as they look to stay on top of the qualification race for the finals while Pakistan face off against Afghanistan with the same objective.

