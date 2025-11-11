Mumbai, November 11: Security arrangements have been strengthened at the Eden Gardens stadium and across Kolkata ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa, following the fatal car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma confirmed the high alert status, stating that special and additional measures are currently underway. The first Test of the series is scheduled to begin on Friday. IND vs SA 2025: Parthiv Patel Lists Things India Must Do Right Against South Africa in Test Series, Says ‘Runs From Top Order…’.

"We are on high alert. Keeping in mind the blast in Delhi, special and additional security arrangements are being made," a Kolkata Police official said, adding that the Special Task Force (STF) would also be deployed alongside the police.

Police sources at Lalbazar, the city police headquarters, disclosed plans to implement a comprehensive three-tier security zone at Eden Gardens, covering the outer perimeter, the entrances, and the spectator seating areas. Officials will monitor the movement of all spectators strictly.

Sources said Kolkata Police have stepped up security across the city, particularly in and around the cricket stadium, which falls within a high-security zone because of its proximity to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Raj Bhavan, Calcutta High Court, and All India Radio. Amid these circumstances, Kolkata Police have begun reviewing security measures at Eden Gardens and nearby areas.

A meeting between Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials and Police Commissioner Manoj Verma has been scheduled for Tuesday to finalise the arrangements for the upcoming match. Spectators at the venue will also fall within the security zone. Each person is expected to be checked at least twice using metal scanners.

Plainclothes police personnel will be deployed both inside and outside the stadium, and crowd movement will be closely monitored. Entry with suspicious objects or bags will be strictly prohibited. Furthermore, security has been reinforced at the city hotels accommodating the Indian and South African cricket teams. Sourav Ganguly Bats for Mohammed Shami After Pacer’s Non-Selection for IND vs SA 2025 Tests: ‘Don’t See Any Reason Why Shami Can’t Keep Playing for India’ (Watch Video).

Sources indicated that Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir's planned visit to the Kalighat temple on Tuesday may be postponed, considering the increased threat perception. At least eight people were killed and more than twenty were injured in a car blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening.

The explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 around 6.52 pm near the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving bodies and damaged vehicles strewn across the busy area. A high alert has been issued in Delhi, and police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after forensic evidence and intelligence inputs suggested possible terror links.

