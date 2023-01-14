Sri Lanka (SL) will hope to pull-off a win when they meet India (IND) in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on January 15 at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerela. The match will commence at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Dasun Shanaka led Sri Lanka failed to save the series after losing the second ODI by 4 wickets on Thursday. India Squads for New Zealand Series Announced: Prithvi Shaw Included for T20Is, KS Bharat for ODIs.

Indian bowlers maintained an impressive run of form in the series so far. The pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik has been handy for team India in both the ODIs, who managed to scalp total five wickets apiece in previous two matches. Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the second ODI proved paying as the left-arm delivered a brilliant spell of 3/51 and was pronounced player of the match as well later. After a scintillating show in the first ODI, the Indian top-order were shown an early way to pavillion in the second match by the Sri Lankan pacers. However, KL Rahul with unbeaten knock of 64 runs in the middle, made most of the opportunity to guide his side to a four wicket win. With the second ODI win, India sealed the series by 2-0 lead.

Sri Lanka's lacklustre performance in the second ODI was the result of deficient middle order batting, as a result the visitors were bundled in 39.4 overs with just 215 runs on the board for India to chase. Despite defending a low total, Sri Lankan bowlers pulled off a decent start in second ODI, which lacked in the first match were the hosts thrashed the Lankan bowling attack from every side of the park. Nuwanidu Fernando justified his inclusion in the second ODI as he smashed the 50 off 63 and remained the top run getter from the side in second ODI. After a hundred in first ODI, Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka was bowled out by Kuldeep Yadav on just two runs as soon as he came into the crease. Yet Shanaka remains the main force for Sri Lankan camp when they take on India in the third ODI on Sunday.

IND vs SL Head-to-Head Record in ODI

India and Sri Lanka have played a total of 164 matches against each-other. India outclassed with 95 wins, meanwhile, Sri Lanka have emerged victorious only 57 times. Eleven matches ended on no result and one concluded in a tie.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 Key Players

Key Players Virat Kohli Umran Malik Mohammad Siraj Dasun Shanaka Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 Mini Battles

Virat Kohli's clash with Lahiru Kumara and one between Dasun Shanaka and Kuldeep Yadav would be interesting battles to watch out for.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 will be played at The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on January 15 (Sunday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 01:00 PM IST.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 in India and will provide Live Telecast of the third ODI on its channels. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream the IND vs SL series 2023. Indian Cricketers Visit Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Ahead of IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram (See Pic).

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Muhammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Muhammad Shami.

SL Likely Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka ( c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

