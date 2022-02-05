India and West Indies face off against each other in the 1st ODI game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 06, 2022 (Sunday). Both teams will be looking for a winning start to the One Day International Series. So ahead of the IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022, we take a look at the weather in Ahmedabad and the pitch report of the Narendra Modi Stadium. India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Preview.

India are coming into this game on the back of a disappointing tour of South Africa where they suffered defeats in the Test and ODI series including a white-wash in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, West Indies are fresh off a T20I series win over top-ranked England. However, Windies’ lost ODIs saw them lose to Ireland so they will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that.

Ahmedabad Weather

Ahmedabad Weather (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Ahmedabad on February 06, 2022 (Sunday) is a great one for an exciting game of cricket. The temperatures will be in the late 20 degrees Celsius throughout the day and there are no chances of rain so an uninterrupted game is expected.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The venue has generally favoured spinner and has seen several low-scoring encounters in recent times. Dew is expected to play a role in the day-night encounter which could see the captains opting to chase after winning the toss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2022 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).