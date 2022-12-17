Women in Blue Now to be Paid Same Match Fees as Men's Team (Photo credit: BCCI Women)

The fourth T20I of the five-match series between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) is scheduled on Saturday, 17 December at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra Mumbai. The match will kick-off at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IN-W vs AU-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SL T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India women are lagging behind after facing the second defeat of the series so far on Wednesday. Australia Women lead by 2-1 as they registered a convincing 21-run victory in the third T20I. In a chase of 173 runs, the early dismissal of Smriti Mandhana was a blow to India as the team couldn't keep up with the required run rate, though a partnership between captain Harmanpreet Kaur who made 37 and Shafali Verma who scored 52 in the middle kept the hopes alive. Soon after this partnership was broken, the required run rate mounted further and no other batter stood out to deliver an impactful performance as India were short of 21 runs after 20 overs of their play. To avoid the series loss, India will desperately need to win the upcoming fourth T20I on Saturday.

IN-W vs AU-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alyssa Healy (AU-W) and Richa Ghosh (IN-W) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IN-W vs AU-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Beth Mooney (AU-W), Tahlia McGrath (AU-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team. Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes Most-Capped Player in Women’s T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2022.

IN-W vs AU-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Deepti Sharma (IN-W) and Devika Vaidya (IN-W) could be our all-rounders.

IN-W vs AU-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Darcie Brown (IN-W), Anjali Sarvani (IN-W), Alana King (AU-W) and Kim Garth (AU-W) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Alyssa Healy (AU-W), Richa Ghosh (IN-W), Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Beth Mooney (AU-W), Tahlia McGrath (AU-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Devika Vaidya (IN-W), Darcie Brown (IN-W), Anjali Sarvani (IN-W), Alana King (AU-W).

Beth Mooney (AU-W) could be named as the captain of your IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Deepti Sharma (IN-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

