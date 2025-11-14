Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued to show why he is such a special talent as he smashed a century off just 32 balls during the India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match in Doha on Friday, November 14. The 14-year-old left-hander unleashed carnage at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, hitting 10 fours and nine sixes en route to his breathtaking hundred and with this, he not only put India A on top but also sent a message to the other teams. Vaibhav Suryavanshi earlier had grabbed headlines for being the youngest player to score an IPL century when he attained the three-figure mark in IPL 2025. And after such a knock, Rajasthan Royals might consider retaining him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. India Squad for Rising Star Asia Cup 2025 Announced: Jitesh Sharma Named Captain, Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi Included in 15-Member Team.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century

WHAT. A. KNOCK 🤯 Vaibhav Suryavanshi lights up India A's #RisingStarsAsiaCup opener with a magnificent 32-ball HUNDRED 👏🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/c6VL60RuFV pic.twitter.com/iT0mvtOljo — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2025

