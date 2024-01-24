The much-awaited India vs England Test series starts tomorrow. Two heavyweight nations in Test cricket would go up against each other for top honours and needless to say, the five-match series is set to be nothing less than a blockbuster. The India vs England 1st Test will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. While England have already named their playing XI, speculations around India's line-up for the match, continue to rage on. India were hit with a body blow when the BCCI, earlier this week, announced that Virat Kohli will miss the first two Tests due to personal reasons. Subsequently, it was reported that Rajat Patidar, who has been in good form, has been added to India's squad. India vs England 1st Test 2024, Hyderabad Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

India would also need to figure out if they want to go in with four spinners or three. And if three spinners, who among Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav is picked, is also something that needs to be seen. Here's how India's playing XI for the 1st Test vs England can look like.

Top-Order: Captain Rohit Sharma will open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The opening pair is almost a settled one and all eyeballs would be on Yashasvi, who would be playing his first home Test for India. Shubman Gill has not produced the returns he'd like at number three and it would be another opportunity for him to make an impact in that batting position. ‘Unfortunately I Don’t Sit in Visa Office’ Rohit Sharma Reacts to Uncapped England Spinner Shoaib Bashir Missing IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Due to Visa Issues.

Middle-Order: A Virat Kohli-sized hole has been made in India's middle-order after the former skipper pulled out due to personal reasons. His absence is likely to be followed by Shreyas Iyer being given the nod to bat at four. Subsequently, KL Rahul, who would play as a specialist batter and not a wicketkeeper like the Tests in South Africa, can bat at five. There can be a toss-up between KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel for the keeper's slot but the former is likely to be picked.

Spinners: Now this is where things will get interesting. With the track at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium assisting spin, it is almost certain that India would go in with three spinners. Now what remains to be seen would be which spinners India pick. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are certainties and there would be a choice between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. The former might get selected because of his batting.

Pacers: Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah will constitute India's two-man pace attack for the Hyderabad Test.

India's Likely Playing XI vs England for 1st Test

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

