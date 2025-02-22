India National Cricket Team have commenced their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a comfortable victory against Bangladesh in their opening encounter. They will take on the challenge of arch-rivals Pakistan in their next match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. Pakistan are coming out of a disappointing defeat against New Zealand in the opening match and the match against India will be a do or die encounter for them. They will come all out to win and India will have to be cautious and not make any silly errors. The last match against Bangladesh got tricky at one point and Rohit Sharma and co will have to be careful when they taken on their arch-rivals. Meanwhile, fans eager to know if Team India will make any changes in their playing XI will get the entire information here. IND vs PAK, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: 5 Players to Watch Out for in India vs Pakistan Match in Dubai.

Shubman Gill has scored runs in the last match. His sensational century is what powered India over the finishing line and he will open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli was spotted with an ice pack on his left ankle after practice on Saturday so it is yet to be confirmed whether he will be available for selection on gameday. If he is not available, Washington Sundar is likely to be included as Rishabh Pant didn't attend practice on Saturday due to a viral fever.

Shreyas Iyer is likely to be promoted to number three in that case although he didn't get runs in the Bangladesh match. KL Rahul will provide the balance in the lineup and Axar Patel will continue being the floater. Hardik Pandya is someone who has not batted in the previous game and will provide the explosive touch at the end.

The bowling lineup didn't feature Arshdeep Singh in the previous game. India will have the choice to opt for Arshdeep in place of Ravindra Jadeja as the latter was not effective in the previous match. Considering the seamers shared eight wickets in the previous game, that makes the case of Arshdeep Singh stronger. Harshit Rana scalped three wickets on his debut in the ICC Champions Trophy and Shami scalped a five-wicket haul. Kuldeep Yadav, despite not being at his best in the last game, is likely to retain his place. IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead of India vs Pakistan Mega Clash.

India's Likely XI for ICC Champions Trophy vs Pakistan in Dubai

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli/Washington Sundar, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja/Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

