New Delhi, August 8: Former batter Wasim Jaffer has said Indian team management should give opener Ishan Kishan a break in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series against West Indies in Guyana. The 25-year old Kishan has struggled to score big in the first two matches. After scoring six runs in nine balls in the first 1st T20I, he managed to score 27 runs off 23 balls in the second match.

"We know that Ishan Kishan has struggled in the T20 internationals, so give him a break. He might come back stronger when he plays next," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo. Jaffer also mentioned that India should start with opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third T20I since he is coming off a strong performance in the Test series. Jaiswal scored 266 runs in two matches, while averaging 88.67.

"I would pick Yashasvi Jaiswal without a doubt just because he brings that fearlessness. He plays spin well and his batting against fast bowling is exemplary. He's right at the peak of his game, high on confidence, so why not throw him in the mix and see what you get? He’s got runs in Tests and he’s looking for an opportunity," the former India opener said.

