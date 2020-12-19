India suffered a massive collapse in the second innings of the first Test at Adelaide leaving the visitors reeling at 26/8 with their batting order back in the hut. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin were dismissed for ducks while Virat Kohli departed for only four runs to a brilliant catch from debutant Cameron Green leaving India with only 72 runs lead and four wickets in hand to set Australia a respectable target to play for. Twitterati was left sad and utterly disappointed with the side’s batting after the big collapse on day 3 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 3 Live Score Updates.

The visitors lost four wickets in the space of 15 deliveries leaving them struggling in the Test match. Day 3 of the Test started with India losing night watchman Jasprit Bumrah in the second over of the innings. Bumrah was out after playing straight back to Pat Cummins, who has so far taken four wickets in the innings. Cummins then followed it with two more wickets removing Pujara and Kohli (4). The former was caught by Paint while Kohli was dismissed while playing a drive.

Hazlewood took the other four wickets and got two of those in his first over of the day. He first removed Agarwal (9) with his first delivery before getting rid of Ajinkya Rahane in the fifth delivery. Then returned and dismissed Wriddhiman Saha and Ashwin. India had already lost opener Prithvi Shaw towards the end of day 2 with Cummins going through the gate and bowling Shaw. Twitterati disappointed with the collapse and reacted to India’s poor innings with funny memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the top reactions on Twitter.

Indian Batsmen Going to Bat on Day 3

Indian batsman coming on to bat today #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mU0FPHRDP7 — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 19, 2020

Team India or RCB?

This is what koolie has done with team 😭#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/PMYMI7JV20 — wild squi / Stan Mumbai Police (@Wild_Squi) December 19, 2020

India's Batting Today...

India's Batting in 1st Innings vs India's Batting in 2nd Innings

India batting in India batting in 1st innings 2nd innings#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mWjHiefLiw — Aman Kumar (@ve_no_mo_us17) December 19, 2020

Team India Fans Yesterday vs Today

Pic 1: Indian fans yesterday Pic 2 : Indian fans today 😭😭#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/bFLdBEqBt9 — Maddy (@SlightlySpoilt7) December 19, 2020

Virat Kohli Walks Off for the Final Time

Virat Kohli Walks Off the final time in this tour. Virat Kohli's This Australia Tour has end now with the bat. Now we will get to see Virat Kohli in next year February month. @imVkohli #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/z4HiB47g5H — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 19, 2020

India Cricket Fans Dedicating Song for Cricket Team

Indians cricket fans dedicating song for Indian Cricket Team Batsmen. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/O064RfVyHE — عظيم (@Being_Akbar) December 19, 2020

Fans After Waking Up Early

You genuinely wake up early to watch ind vs aus, but then you See the score. Your reaction be like: pic.twitter.com/mTFjuNVfSb — Pranad Waghmare (@PranadWaghmare1) December 19, 2020

Virat Kohli Looking at the India Dressing Room

BC aur koi bcha hai??? 😂 pic.twitter.com/gLDSe64vlZ — Dr. Gill 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) December 19, 2020

Earlier, India had bowled out Australia 191 runs after making 244 in their first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star with the ball for India and took 4/55, which included a first-ball wicket of Steve Smith. Umesh Yadav had figures of 3/40 while Bumrah took the other two wickets as India took a 53-run lead in the first innings. Captain Virat Kohli was India’s highest runscorer for India and scored 74 runs before he was run-out following a mid-pitch confusion with Rahane.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).