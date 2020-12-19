India dominated the proceedings on day two of the Adelaide Test and secured a valuable first innings lead of 53 runs. At close of play, India were nine for one, effectively 62 with Mayank Agarwal and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah at the crease. One day three, known as moving day in Tests, India will be looking to build up their lead and make sure they set a big target for the home side. Stay on this page for IND vs AUS live score updates. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 3 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary on Prasar Bharati.

After bowling out India for 244, Australia struggled with the bat and managed only 191. Spinner Ravi Ashwin was wrecker-in-chief for the visitors as he scalped four wickets, to register his third best figures in Test innings outside Asia. India vs Australia, 1st Test 2020 Day 2 Match Report: Ravichandran Ashwin Helps India Take First Innings Lead at Adelaide Oval.

Captain Tim Paine was top scorer for Australia as he scored 73. India’s second innings got off to a worst start with Prithvi Shaw once again failing to make a valuable contribution. Agarwal and Bumrah then made sure India didn’t lose any more wicket. The hosts will be looking to restrict India to a specific total on day three.