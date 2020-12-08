India and Australia will face each other in the third and final T20I game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 8, 2020 (Tuesday). Virat Kohli’s team have already sealed the series and lead 2-0 and will be looking to complete a whitewash over the hosts. Meanwhile, India have won the toss and opted to bowl first as Aaron Finch returns for Australia. How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App?

Team India have done well to come back in the shorter format after losing the One-Day International series. Injuries have played a crucial role in both team’s fortunes during the tour as several players from both teams have been sidelined including the likes of Aaron Finch, David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja. India are on a 10-game winning run in T20 Internationals and would be hoping to extend that run even further. India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Sydney.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Playing XI

India Playing XI: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa.

India will enter this game with confidence as players across the board have been doing well for them including the likes of T Natarajan, who made his debut in the opening fixture of the series. Meanwhile, Australia, have been underwhelming according to their standards and would hope to rectify some mistakes.

