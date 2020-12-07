India and Australia take on each other in the third and last T20 international. Teams stay in Sydney for the last game of the series. India have already pocketed the series 2-0 and now will be aiming for the clean sweep. The home side, on the other hand, will be looking to avoid the clean sweep. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out how the weather in Sydney will behave for tomorrow’s (December 08) match, along with pitch report as well. India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS in Sydney.

Following the ODI series defeat, India outplayed Australia in the first two T20Is and took an unassailable lead. The visitors have now registered ten consecutive T20I wins and will be looking to extend it to make it eleven.

Sydney Weather

So far weather has been sunny and dry since India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 began and rain has stayed away. Same is expected in Sydney on December 08 with sunny and pleasant weather. So, no chance of rain as far as weather forecast is concerned. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020.

Sydney Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report

Sydney Cricket Ground’s pitch has seen some high scoring games thus far and it will continue to help the batsmen. So, high scoring game is once again on cards leaving no assistance for bowlers.

