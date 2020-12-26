Mohammed Siraj got his maiden Test wicket as he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in the Day 1 of India vs Australia Boxing Day Test match. The Aussie youngster was batting brilliantly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and was also on the verge of a half-century. However, Siraj accounted for his wicket as Labuschagne went back after scoring 48. Siraj was nothing but ecstatic as the right-arm pacer waited for this moment since long. His performance in red-ball cricket has been staggering in the last few years, and he finally made his Test debut at MCG. With Mohammed Shami ruled of the series with a fractured hand, the Andhra Pradesh-born bowler indeed had big shoes to fill, but he has done a reasonable job so far. India vs Australia Boxing Day Test 2020 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

Coming to Labuschagne's dismissal, it seemed like a plan as Siraj fired the red cherry on the leg-stump. The batsman flicked the ball towards the backward square leg but found another Indian debutant Shubman Gill who took a brilliant catch. Siraj ran all over the park in delight as Aussie lost their fifth wicket inside 140 runs. Ravi Ashwin Dismisses Steve Smith for His First Test Duck Since 2016.

Mohammed Siraj's Moment To Remember!!

Earlier in the day, Aussie skipper Tim Paine opted to bat first after winning the toss. The decision didn't look great with Joe Burns falling prey to Jasprit Bumrah for a duck as well. Matthew Wade looked positive at the start but fall to Ashwin after scoring 30. Australia's problems worsened with Steve Smith getting out on a duck. Labuschagne and Head tried to steady the ship, but the duo is back in hut now with India being on the driver's seat.

