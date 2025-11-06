06 Nov, 13:49 (IST)

Eventful first over, which could have seen Abhishek Sharma go back into the dressing room for a duck. Xavier Bartlett tried his best, but failed to judge the catch properly, handing the Indian opener an extra life. This is an important innings for Shubman Gill, who has been disappointment on this tour, failing to convert his starts.  

06 Nov, 13:24 (IST)

Australia have brought in Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Josh Phillipe, and Ben Dwarshuis in place of Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, and Sean Abbott into their starting XI, while India have named an unchanged side from the 3rd T20I.Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

06 Nov, 13:17 (IST)

TOSS! Australia have won the toss, and Mitchell Marsh has opted to bowl first. 

06 Nov, 13:11 (IST)

Hello and welcome to LatestLY's coverage of IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 between India and Australia as part of the ongoing five-match series, which is currently locked at 1-1. Both teams will look to gain an unassailable lead ahead of the fifth and final T20I on November 8.

India will be hoping to keep their winning momentum going, and are unlikely to make any changes to their XI. The pressure will be on Suryakumar Yadav and other middle-order batters to come good in the business end of the series. Australia will be without the services of Travis Head, but will have the veteran Glenn Maxwell among their ranks to draft into the XI. It will also be interesting to see if Australia hands T20I debut to Mahli Beardman.

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma

Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mahli Beardman, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis