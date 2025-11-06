India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: With teams looking to take a crucial 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series, India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team will take on each other in IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 on November 6. This will be the first-ever India vs Australia international match that will be played at Carrara Oval in Gold Coast, making the occasion even more momentous. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). India’s Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs Australia: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Carrara.

India will be hoping to keep their winning momentum going, and are unlikely to make any changes to their XI. The pressure will be on Suryakumar Yadav and other middle-order batters to come good in the business end of the series. Australia will be without the services of Travis Head, but will have the veteran Glenn Maxwell among their ranks to draft into the XI. It will also be interesting to see if Australia hands T20I debut to Mahli Beardman.

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma

Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mahli Beardman, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis