India defeated Australia in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Set a target of 162 runs, the home side were restricted to 150 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, who replaced Ravindra Jadeja as concussion substitute, picked three crucial wickets to hand India the advantage. Jadeja was hit on the helmet while batting. The left-hander scored valuable 44 off just 23 balls and pushed India’s total past 150-run mark. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Highlights.

India kept picking wickets at regular intervals after a half-century opening stand between Aaron Finch and D’Arcy Short. Chahal opened the gates for India and then went on to dent the home side with further wickets. Debutant T Natarajan was impressive as well as he scalped two crucial wickets, including Glenn Maxwell. Meanwhile, check out the stat highlights from IND vs AUS 1st T20I. Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Three Crucial Wickets, Leaves Twitterati Divided Over the New Rule.

# India registered ninth consecutive win in T20Is, their biggest streak.

# Yuzvendra Chahal became the first concussion substitute for India in T20Is.

# This was India's 12th win over Australia in T20Is.

# India have now won six T20Is against Australia in Australia.

# KL Rahul registered his 12th T20I fifty.

# Ravindra Jadeja (44) registered his highest score in T20Is.

Earlier, batting first India posted 161 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. Opener KL Rahul scored 51 off 40 balls. Apart from him and Jadeja Sanju Samson chipped in with 23 runs. The win is India's ninth consecutive in T20Is, their biggest streak.

