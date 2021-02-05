India will play their first international match at home in over a year when they welcome England for the opening Test of the four-match series. India vs England 1st Test will be played in Chennai from February 5 (Friday). The Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship with both teams standing with a chance to reach the WTC final. Meanwhile, fans searching the live telecast and live streaming online and other match details for the IND vs ENG first Test should scroll down for relevant information. IND vs ENG 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Set To Play Maiden Test in India After 17 Away Games.

England though will have to win by at least 3-0 margin to play New Zealand in the WTC final at Lord’s later this year. India, on the other, have a better chance of reaching there. The home conditions work in their favour and India need to win by 2-1 margin to qualify for the final. They host England in their first home Test series since beating Bangladesh 2-0 on November 2019. India beat Australia in their own turf before this Test series while England visits after beating Sri Lanka 2-0. Rishabh Pant Will Keep Wickets in IND vs ENG First Test in Chennai, Says India Captain Virat Kohli.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England 1st Test will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 5 (Friday). Day 1 of the first Test will begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England first Test match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the IND vs ENG 1st Test match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 1st Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 1 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(WK), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(WK), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess.

