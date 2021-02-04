India are set to take on England in a four-match Test series and it will be a special one for Jaspirt Bumrah, who after 17 games away from home, will be playing his first Test match in the country. The Indian pacer made his debut in the longest format in January 2018 against South Africa in Cape Town and since then has only featured for the team on the road. A Look At James Anderson and Stuart Broad's Bowling Record in Tests in India.

The Ahmedabad cricketer in a very short time in international cricket has established himself as one of the best in the game and is the spearhead of the Indian pace attack in all three formats. However, despite his undeniable qualities, the 27-year-old has had his fair share of injuries but will be ready to play his first test in India as he is completely fit. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs England.

Jasprit Bumrah has played 17 games for India in the longest format, taking 79 wickets in the process. Following the 27-year-old’s debut for the national side, India have hosted the likes of Afghanistan, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh but the pacer has failed to take part in any of them as he was either injured or rested.

Since his debut in South Africa in 2018, Bumrah has played Tests in Australia, England, West Indies and New Zealand impressing in all of those countries. The pacer has mainly enjoyed bowling in Australia as in 6 games he has taken 29 wickets at an average of just under 19 with England being his next favourite destination with 14 wickets in just three matches.

Jasprit Bumrah was once again crucial for India during their series win in Australia last month but missed the last two games of the series due to injury. However, the pacer is now recovered and will be in contention to play his maiden home game in the longest format.

The first of the four Tests between India and England is scheduled to begin on February 5, 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu, which will also host the second game of the series. Following the Tests, both teams will play five T20Is and three ODIs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).