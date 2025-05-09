India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Matches: Team India travels to England for a five-match Test series between June and August. The India vs England Test series, when played in England, has been called The Pataudi Trophy since 2007, but it was earlier reported that the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board ) will retire the trophy. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series will begin from June 20 onwards. Meanwhile, you can download the PDF file of the India vs England schedule here. Interestingly, this will be the first series for the new team India Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the longer format of the game. You can download the full schedule of the IND vs ENG Test series 2025 in PDF format, along with the Time in IST and venue details below. BCCI Congratulates Rohit Sharma As Star Indian Cricketer Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of India vs England Test Series.

The India vs England 2025 Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. And marks the beginning of matches in this cycle for both India and England. In the WTC 2023-25 points table, India finished third while England managed fifth spot as both apparently failed to make it to the final. Gautam Gambhir To Travel to England With India A Team Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series: Report.

India vs England Test Series 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 20-24 1st Test 03:30 PM Leeds, Headingley July 02-06 2nd Test 03:30 PM Birmingham, Edgbaston July 10-14 3rd Test 03:30 PM London, Lord’s July 23-27 4th Test 03:30 PM Manchester, Old Trafford July 31- Aug 04 5th Test 03:30 PM London, Kennington Oval

The last time India played a five-match Test series in England was in 2021 and it ended in a 2-2 draw. India have played 69 Tests in England but have managed to win only nine of them, with the hosts winning 38 and 22 ending in draws. Overall, India have played 136 Tests against England, winning 35 of them. England leads the head-to-head record in Tests with 51 wins.

