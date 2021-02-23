India and England are all set to lock horns with each other in the third Test match at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be a day and night game and will witness fans in the stands with a 50 per cent occupancy. Ahead of the day and night Test match, let’s have a look at the preview of the game where we shall cover the head to head records, key battles and playing XI. But first, we shall have a look at what transpired in both camps ahead of the third Test. The four-game Test series stands at 1-1 with Virat Kohli’s men making a stunning comeback in the series after losing the four-match series. What Time Will India vs England Day-Night Test 2021 Starts at Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad?

The Indian team was seen practising under floodlights as a part of their preparations for the match. The team cannot afford to lose the last two Tests matches if they wish to make way into the finals of the World Test Championship. Ahead of the game, there has been a lot of chatter that was going on about the pitch. While Rohit Sharma said that one needs to debate on players and not pitches, England captain Joe Root also agreed with the same. Now, let’s have a look at the preview of the game.

IND vs ENG Tests Head-to-Head

India and England have faced each other 124 times in Tests. England leads the head-to-head record with 48 wins while India have won 27 of those matches. These two teams have played 62 matches in India with the hosts having won 20 while 14 have gone England’s way. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 2nd Test 2021.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Key Players

Captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin will continue to be the key players for India while for England skipper Joe Root and James Anderson will hold the key to success.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Mini Battles

Stuart Broad vs Rohit Sharma could be one of the fascinating key battles to watch out for during the course of the match. Another battle that could have our attention is Virat Kohli vs James Anderson.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Venue

The second Test between India and England will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has allowed a 50 per cent crowd for the match, marking the entry of spectators for a sporting event in the country after nearly a year.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Match Timings

The third game of the series between India and England will be a day and night match and thus will be scheduled to start at 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. Its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of India vs England on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services. Live telecast of Ind vs Eng will be available on Star Sports channels.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajjinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WC), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/ Umesh Yadav

England Likely Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow/ Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (WK), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

