Cricket fans have their eyes on the clock as India and England are set to lock horns in the much-awaited third Test of the four-match series. The encounter gets underway on February 24 (Wednesday) at the newly-inaugurated Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket venue. Stakes are also incredibly high in the game as the winner would take an unassailable 2-1 lead. At the same time, the loser of the contest would get knocked out of the World Test Championship final race. Hence, both teams must put their best foot forward to emerge victorious in the iconic Pink Ball Test. How to Buy India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Tickets: Price & Availability of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Tickets Online.

As this will be the first international match at the new Motera Stadium, both sides will have to adapt to the massive dimensions and pitch condition of the ground. Moreover, tackling the pink cherry would be a different challenge altogether. While Virat Kohli's men would be high on confidence after registering a comprehensive 317-run triumph in the second Test, the Three Lions would back themselves to bounce back in the Pink Ball Test with the likes of Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and James Anderson in the ranks. As the game takes a countdown, let's look at the match timings of the Day-Night Test. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 3rd Test 2021.

India vs England Day-Night Test – Schedule, Venue, Dates

The third Test match between India and England takes place at the newly-inaugurated Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Day 1 of the game gets underway on February 24 (Thursday).

India vs England Day-Night Test – Match Timings

The day's play in the previous two Test matches went underway at 9:30 am (IST). However, as the third encounter is a Day-Night Test, the daily action will start at 2:30 pm (IST).

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajjinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/ Umesh Yadav

England Predicted Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow/ Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (WK), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

