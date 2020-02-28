India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020: Ravindra Jadeja Could Replace Ravichandran Ashwin at Christchurch

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ IANS)

The defeat against New Zealand in the first test at Basin Reserve has raised some serious questions about the team and few personnel changes could be made for the next game. The loss in Wellington saw India’s seven-match winning streak in the longest format come to an end and it was also the team’s first loss in the ICC World Test Championships. The hosts were dominant in all departments as they won the game by 10 wickets and now have a chance to impose yet another whitewash on the visitors. Ishant Sharma Likely to Miss Second Test Against New Zealand Due to Recurrence of Ankle Injury.

India were outclassed by New Zealand and it has cast a lot of doubt over the side’s quality and mentality in games away from home. But coach Ravi Shastri believes that there is no reason to be concerned just yet. During the press conference, a question was raised of whether Ravi Ashwin will play in this game to which Shastri said ‘He is a world-class bowler, there is absolutely no doubt about it.' India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020: Virat Kohli, Neil Wagner, Mayank Agarwal & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Christchurch.

'But we have to make sure that we pick the right sides for the right conditions and see what a player can bring to the table. He has bowled well over the years and, if anything, he will be disappointed with the way he has batted. He would want to improve on his batting in time to come.’ added Shastri. This might mean that Jadeja may get a nod ahead of R Ashwin. India vs New Zealand, Christchurch Weather, Pitch Report and Rain Forecast.

Ravichandra Ashwin played in the first game and had a decent performance with the ball but failed to reach double-figure scores in both the innings. Due to Ashwin’s struggles with the bat and India’s batting woes, Ravindra Jadeja could be selected for the 2nd Test because of his impressive performances in recent games.

Ravindra Jadeja has been brilliant for India with both bat and ball and could be a great option for the visitors. Jadeja averages around 50 in Tests since the start of 2017 and could provide the much-needed depth to Indian batting line up.